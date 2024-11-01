Remains of popular grizzly returned to Grand Teton National Park - East Idaho News

JACKSON — The remains of a famous grizzly bear that was killed in a car crash were returned to the national park where she spent much of her life.

According to a news release from the U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service, grizzly No. 399’s remains were returned to the Pilgrim Creek area of the park, where she was known to live.

“Following a respectful cremation, grizzly No. 399’s remains were brought back to Grand Teton National Park, recognizing the connection grizzly No. 399 had to the area and the interest she inspired among visitors to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem,” says the release.

“399 will always be part of this special place,” Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins said in the release. “However, there is still work to do to ensure her descendants and all grizzly bears continue to thrive in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. It’s up to all of us to make sure they do.”

The female grizzly was killed in a vehicle collision on Oct. 22, about 40 miles south of Grand Teton National Park.

This is not the first time a grizzly has been killed in a car crash in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. According to the release, from 2009 to 2023, 49 grizzly bear mortalities involving vehicles have occurred in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

In 2024 alone, including this incident, there have been two grizzly bear mortalities from car crashes in the area.

After the crash, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service say they “received considerable public interest regarding how to honor the bear’s legacy.”

The grizzly was 28 years old and one of 12 grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem known to have reached the age of 28 or older, according to the release.

“Grizzly bear No. 399 captivated people around the world, inspiring many to learn about the conservation of this important species,” said Hilary Cooley, Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “We received an outpouring of appreciation for No. 399 and aimed to honor these sentiments in handling her remains.”

The grizzly was the oldest documented grizzly bear to reproduce in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Her yearling was born in 2023, when she was 27 years old. She produced 18 offspring during her lifetime, making her – and all other grizzly mothers, “important drivers of the health of this grizzly bear population.”

After her death, park rangers have still not been able to locate her male cub but say there is no indication it was struck in the collision.

“Grizzly bear No. 399’s yearling has not been located, though there is no indication it was struck in the collision,” says the release. “Given the bear’s age and the time of year, the yearling has a strong chance of surviving independently, and there are no current plans to capture it.”

The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will continue to work with partners to find ways to honor the legacy of grizzly bear No. 399 through education and conservation efforts.