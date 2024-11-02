Single men aged 40 and up can now serve as senior missionaries, LDS Church announces - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Friday that single men aged 40 and older will now be able to serve full-time missions.

The church said single men will now be allowed to serve as senior missionaries as long as they do not have any dependent children at their home. These senior missionaries could serve in a range of capacities, including family history work, assisting mission offices, or experience-specific services such as medical or legal roles.

This policy is effective immediately.

Single senior missionaries can choose to serve for six, 12, 18, or 23 months. They should expect to live away from their home and spend 40 hours a week serving. They will not serve in companionships.

Single women are already serving as full-time missionaries in several areas including supporting local congregations, working in the mission offices, and helping missions address medical needs.

The church’s recent announcement said there will now be a chance for these missionaries to serve in visitor centers, historic sites, and employment centers.

While LDS young proselytizing missionaries are the most recognizable part of the church’s missionary program, senior missionaries — who typically serve as couples — work in a variety of areas from humanitarian aid and food pantries to public affairs and military relations. For a full list of areas of service, visit the church’s website.