Coroner identifies 72-year-old snowboarder who died at Sandpoint ski resort - East Idaho News

SANDPOINT (The Spokesman-Review) — The snowboarder who died at Schweitzer ski resort this week suffocated after tumbling into a tree well.

The Bonner County coroner identified the man as Charles “Charlie” G. Fletcher Jr., 72, of Laguna Beach, California.

Coroner Robert Beers determined Fletcher’s death as accidental “asphyxia due to snow immersion in a tree well.”

The Schweitzer Ski Patrol found Fletcher with the help of another person skiing in the area.

Fletcher had been missing since around 12:30 p.m. Monday near the black diamond Detention ski run in the Outback Bowl of the back side of the popular resort outside of Sandpoint.

“Schweitzer extends its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and friends in the wake of this tragic incident,” Schweitzer spokeswoman Taylor Prather said in a statement.

Fletcher was the founder of Mesa Energy Systems, a California-based company that provides HVAC maintenance and sustainable energy solutions, according to its website. Fletcher began his HVAC career in 1978, the website says, and worked his way up as a sheet metal worker, sales engineer and operations manager. He founded the company in 1983.

Fletcher obtained his bachelor’s degree in mathematics at the State University of New York, Cortland, his biography says. At the time of his biography being published, he had been married to his wife 34 years and had two sons.

He enjoyed snowboarding, hiking, basketball, skiing, surfing, riding mountain bikes and reading novels, the page says.

Instagram account “Doing Bad Things Well” posted in memoriam about Fletcher on Thursday, in which they referred to him as “Fletchpac” and “BiggieFletch.”

“Charlie dedicated himself to his two boys and his wife. He conscripted many in his quest to save energy and fix crumbling America. Many were called but few were chosen to be the road dogs and pals – knuckleheads – who would do tai chi, mountainbike and board pow together. It is a good life,” the post says. “Lets all rip some runs and trails for biggie Fletch. Love you bro.”