Have you seen this missing purse? It's critical this family finds it. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman is trying to help her mother find her purse, which contains very important items after it was mistakenly placed in the wrong car.

Rebeca Morales tells EastIdahoNews.com that on Thursday, her mother, Reyna Romera De Sajardo, went to the Kids Town parking lot, located at 1520 25th East in Ammon, to put her purse in her daughter’s car.

The problem? It was the wrong car. And by the time they realized, the car was gone.

“That car arrived at 11:04 a.m. and left at 1:09 p.m.,” says Morales. “My mom put the purse in there around 12:11 pm.”

Morales says her parents are visiting from Mexico, and are supposed to fly home on Jan. 9, but both of her parents’ passports, visas and other identifying documents are in the purse, keeping them from getting home.

“It’s a purse she bought in Guatemala, so it’s very colorful and hand(made),” says Morales. “It has reds, purples and pinks on it.”

Majestic Auto Body, which is near Kids Town, provided security footage to the family, showing the woman putting the purse in the wrong car, but it is unfortunately too blurry and the license place is unable to be read.

The car that the purse was put in. | Rebeca Morales

The car is a black SUV, but it is unknown the exact type.

The names on the documents will read, “JDDB Fajardo Loranca” and “Reyna Romero De Sajardo”.

Morales says they have gone through the sign-in sheets at Kids Town, but have had no luck.

“We have given our information to Kids Town, they are looking through their indoor cameras and transactions to see if they can give us any information,” says Morales. “We checked neighboring outdoor cameras and filed a police report. Now we are just waiting.”

If you’ve seen the purse or found it in your car please call Rebeca Morales at (208) 932-5304 or email us at news@eastidahonews.com.