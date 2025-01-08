Idaho Falls Public Library to host Extreme Book Nerd challenge this year - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Public Library is kicking off its 11th year of its Extreme Book Nerd program Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those interested can come to the library during the kickoff event to get sneak peek of this year’s reading categories. Wednesday morning the Extreme Book Nerd challenge begins where participants are tasked with reading 25 to 50 books between Jan. 8 and Dec. 20, 2025, with the number of books dependent on the participants’ age. Idaho Falls and community must have a valid library membership to participate.

“Extreme Book Nerd is a fun way to explore the world through reading this year,” said Beth Swenson, Idaho Falls Public Library assistant director over community engagement. “You don’t have to be an expert reader to gain a love of picking up a book and plus it’s a great way to challenge yourself over the year.”

The library began the Extreme Book Nerd program in 2015 to encourage our patrons to read and use their library. Since its conception the program has expanded to several challenges to reach the abilities of readers of varying ages.

Extreme Book Nerd: This program is for adults. There are 50 categories that staff have designated for this year. Patrons read one book per category, and one category per book.

Extreme Book Nerd – Teens: Teens (ages 12-17) are given 26 categories to choose from, but are only required to read 25 books.

Extreme Book Nerd for Kids!: Kids must be independent readers. They are also given 26 categories and choose 25 of them.

Extreme Book Nerd Your Way: There are variations of this program for each age group (kids, teens, adults). Patrons read 50 books of their choosing.

Adults and teens who complete the Extreme Book Nerd program in 2025 will receive a hoodie with the Extreme Book Nerd Logo. Kids who are independent readers who finish the challenge will receive a fuzzy blanket, also with an Extreme Book Nerd logo.

While official participation in the Extreme Book Nerd challenge is restricted to Idaho Falls Public Library patrons only, everyone is welcome to follow along with the challenge in their home communities and discuss the books they are reading. Need a library membership? Visit the IFPL website HERE for more information on how to obtain one.