Police arrest man in connection to north Idaho crash that killed 5-year-old girl - East Idaho News

ELMIRA (The Spokesman-Review) — Authorities arrested a 61-year-old man Tuesday in connection with a head-on crash in November that killed a 5-year-old girl and injured her family members in north Idaho.

Rick Gross, of Moyie Springs, Idaho, was booked into the Bonner County Jail on suspicion of three counts of aggravated reckless driving, vehicular manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Investigators believe Gross was driving a Dodge Ram pickup the morning of Nov. 22 on U.S. Highway 95 near Elmira, Idaho, when he tried to pass multiple vehicles and struck a Ford Edge, police said.

The crash killed Amelia Carollo and injured three others in the Ford, including Carollo’s brother, Patrick, and mother, Amanda. Gross, the lone occupant of the Dodge, was also taken to the hospital.

Amelia Carollo, 5, was killed in a crash Nov. 22 on U.S. Highway 95 near Elmira, Idaho. | Courtesy GoFundMe

The Boundary County Sheriff’s Office, Bonner County Sheriff’s Office, ISP and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force helped locate Gross to arrest him.

“A family is forever impacted by Mr. Gross’ alleged actions,” U.S. Marshal Brent Bunn said in the release. “Hopefully, his arrest and prosecution will provide some closure for the victim’s family. The District of Idaho is proud to assist our state and local partners with the arrest of Mr. Gross and helping to keep our communities safe.”

An obituary for Amelia Carollo said her mother, brother and family friend were headed to a hockey tournament in Canada when the crash happened.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family to cover medical expenses and funeral costs raised over $115,000.

The Spokane Braves and Spokane Junior Chiefs hockey teams also raised money for the family in December. Patrick Carollo plays for the Junior Chiefs.

ISP is continuing to investigate and seeks additional information and video footage that may provide insight leading up to the crash, according to the agency.

Investigators seek vehicle dash camera, business surveillance, Ring doorbell video and any other footage of traffic traveling south on Highway 95 between 6:45 and 8:35 a.m. Nov. 22 from milepost 505 in Bonners Ferry to the crash site near milepost 489 outside Elmira.