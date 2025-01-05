Three arrested following shooting incidents in Bonneville County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and mugshots from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Photos: Kobe R. Millward, Bryson C. White, Isaac B. Bale

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies have located three suspects involved in a shooting incident overnight.

Bonneville County Dispatch began receiving calls around 11 p.m. Saturday reporting shots heard in the area of 17th Street and Falcon Drive in Ammon. A few minutes later, a second report of shots being fired in the 2600 block of South Ammon Road was reported, this time damaging a residence, followed by a report of a disturbance at the Maverik gas station located at Sunnyside and Ammon Road. Reporting parties at Maverik described three males in a vehicle that brandished a handgun toward others in the parking lot before leaving.

As deputies responded to the area, dispatch received another report of shots fired at a residence in the 4300 block of Tower Castle Loop in Ammon. A deputy responding to the area located a vehicle that ran off the road and was stuck in the snow on Sunnyside Road east of the Ammon Cemetery. Three adult males were with the vehicle, all of whom matched descriptions given by victims and security footage from the gas station. Deputies located a handgun and multiple empty shell casings and rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.

Deputies identified the males as 24-year-old Kobe R. Millward of Ammon, 25-year-old Bryson C. White of Idaho Falls and 21-year-old Isaac B. Bale of Bonneville County. Millward admitted to deputies he was the owner of the handgun.

All three were transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on felony charges relating to discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling. Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident at Maverik as well as various locations where shots were reported. No injuries were reported by residents who occupied dwellings damaged by gunfire and none of the victims had a known connection to the suspects prior to this incident.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who were quick to call dispatch and provide information that ultimately helped deputies quickly locate the suspects involved.