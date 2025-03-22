After biennial cleanup, 144,000 individuals removed from Idaho voter rolls - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — County election offices have removed more than 144,000 individuals from Idaho’s voter rolls after recently completing voter registration maintenance required every two years under Idaho law.

Following the voter roll clean up, there are 1,017,691 remaining registered voters in Idaho — a shift from the 1,178,750 individuals registered as voters during the 2024 general election, the Idaho Secretary of State’s website shows.

Election offices regularly update their voter rolls, removing individuals who moved out of state, those who have not cast a ballot in four years, or those who are ineligible. Elections offices sent notices to people who were removed from Idaho’s voter registration list. The biennial effort is meant to ensure the accuracy and integrity of Idaho elections, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.

“Ensuring the integrity of our elections starts with maintaining accurate voter rolls,” Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said in a press release. “Thanks to the hard work of our county clerks and our collaboration with state and federal agencies, Idaho continues to lead the way in protecting our elections. We are committed to ensuring that only eligible voters are on our rolls, and we are taking every step necessary to make that happen.”

Additionally, in July, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order, the “Only Citizens Will Vote Act,” focused on ensuring only U.S. citizens can vote — even though non-U.S. citizens are already not allowed to vote in nearly all U.S. elections. But some places outside of Idaho allow non-U.S. citizens to vote in local elections, according to USA.gov.

Idaho was the first state to implement an executive order of this kind, ordering the Secretary of State to coordinate with the Idaho Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to check immigration records.

“This effort underscores Idaho’s commitment to ensuring that only eligible citizens are on our voter rolls,” McGrane said. “Our partnership with state and federal agencies has provided additional safeguards to protect the integrity of Idaho’s elections.”

Voters can check their registration status and learn more about elections in Idaho at www.VoteIdaho.gov. To check your registration status, click the “Check Voter Record” icon on the website and enter your name and date of birth in the fields provided.