Amber Alert issued for girl abducted in Idaho - East Idaho News

NAMPA — An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted girl.

Camilia Gomez Perez, 12, was abducted by her noncustodial mother, Gabrielle Inegus, and an “unknown tattooed male,” Idaho State Police said in an alert at midnight Friday.

Camilia is 5 feet, 2 inches, weighs 90 pounds, and has black eyes and red-dyed hair.

Inegus and the other suspect were driving a gray four-door passenger vehicle.

If you have any information, contact the Nampa Police tip line at (208) 465-2206.

