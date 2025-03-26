Another week passes, more honors roll in for Idaho State softball; Bengals open conference play this week - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — For the second time this season, Idaho State softball right fielder Gracie Smith has been named the Big Sky Conference softball Player of the Week.

Smith was also named conference Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 23 to March 1, and joins teammates Ava Brown and Alyssa Yee in receiving the honors. Just eight weeks into the season, Bengals have been named the conference’s top players four times while the teams leads the Big Sky with a 19-12 record.

Last week, ISU went 1-3 with a 12-4 victory over Saint Mary’s (Calif.). Smith went 4-for-4 in the week’s lone Bengals win, with two of the team’s five home runs.

She shined in all four games, batting a crisp .700, with 14 total bases, two stolen bases, two homes runs and four RBIs out of the leadoff spot.

For the season, Smith is second in the conference with a .404 batting average, .486 on-base percentage. She leads the league with 42 runs scored.

The Bengals open conference play this weekend, at Sacramento State (13-15). Head coach Andrew Rich said he expects his team to continue with its “brand” of “good, clean softball.”

They return to Pocatello and Miller Ranch Stadium next weekend for a three-game set — a Friday doubleheader and a Saturday afternoon game- with Northern Colorado (9-21)