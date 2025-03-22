Elks Lodge gives community food boxes Saturday morning - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Elks Lodge #1087 is holding a Community Food Box at 640 East Elva Street in Idaho Falls on Saturday morning.

Cars begin to line up at 9 a.m. and the lodge distributes boxes to each vehicle until they run out of boxes, usually within a couple of hours.

The event is meant to battle food insecurity in the community, particularly during the lull between the holiday months.

Families who comes will receive shelf stable food boxes and some fresh and frozen food products.

Grants for this project are made available by Elks National Foundation and donations by community businesses.