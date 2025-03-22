Firefighters respond to house fire in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 2000 block of Dalmatian Drive Friday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., a person called 911 to report smoke inside of the home. They reported they did not see any fire or know where the smoke was coming from. It was reported that everyone in the home had evacuated.

IFFD responded immediately and began to confirm everyone was out of the home while simultaneously putting water on the fire in a bedroom.

The fire was quickly knocked down and firefighters worked to ensure the fire did not extend to any other portions of the home.

IFFD responded with three ambulances, three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the IFFD Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. The estimated total of damages is around $5,000.