ITD unveils new youth license plate design - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BOISE — The Idaho Transportation Department is excited to announce the release of a newly designed Youth License Plate, replacing the current version.

The updated design, provided by the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association, offers a fresh new look while continuing to support programs benefiting Idaho’s youth.

Customers can order the new plate, learn more about specialty plates, and view registration options online at www.dmv.idaho.gov.