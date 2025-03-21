Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office gets grant for Rape Aggression Defense training - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

RIGBY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is the recipient of an $8,000 grant to purchase equipment

for Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) training.

The grant is provided by the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, and will allow Jefferson County’s trained RAD instructors to purchase self-defense training suits, training manuals, and other equipment.

A brief ceremony was held March 18 with Timothy Solomon, Director of Commercial & Industrial Accounts & Community Relations for Rocky Mountain Power.

“Law Enforcement and public safety are very important to the [Rocky Mountain Power] Foundation,” Solomon said. “Jefferson County is one of our fastest growing areas, and we are excited to be a part of this community and invested in its growth.”

Sheriff Steven Anderson received the check on behalf his office.

“We deeply appreciate the grant and the impact it will have in making our community safer,” he said.

A small number of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies have already completed the instructor training for RAD. Once the equipment is received, the trainers will begin to offer RAD courses as an after school program to women and girls, and eventually open the program to others in the community.