Madison's Humpherys named 6A D4-5-6 Player of the Year; 5 Thunder Ridge Titans named to All-Conference teams - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Madison Bobcats finished the 2024-25 boys basketball season with a District 4-5-6 championship, and a victory in the state tournament consolation game.

The honors continued Friday for the Bobcats with the announcement of the 6A District 4-5-6 All-Conference selections. Leading the way for Madison High School was senior Nash Humpherys, who was named the Conference Player of the Year.

Madison High School, with four selections, was second-most represented school on the All-Conference list. Thunder Ridge High School, which had five, was top among the conference’s teams. The Titans qualified for the Boys Basketball State Championship for the first time in program history.

Here is the complete list of All-Conference Selections:

Player of the Year: Nash Humpherys, senior, Madison

Coach of the Year: Shane Humpherys, Madison

First-Team

Cam Bateman, junior, Thunder Ridge

Carter Lerwill, senior, Madison

Deegan Branson, junior, Thunder Ridge

Jace Walker, senior, Rigby

Marshall Glenn, junior, Highland

Second-Team

Braxton Miller, senior, Rigby

Bryce Wilson, senior, Madison

Mason Hill, senior, Canyon Ridge

Tanner Scoresby, senior, Thunder Ridge

Tracen Tripple, junior, Highland

Honorable Mention

Conner Davenport, senior, Rigby

Hayden Kunz, sophomore, Madison

Isaac Sautter, senior, Rigby

Kade McEntire, senior, Canyon Ridge

Max Haycock, senior, Thunder Ridge

Mukudzie Traore, senior, Highland

McKay Scoresby, sophomore, Thunder Ridge