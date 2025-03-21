Madison's Humpherys named 6A D4-5-6 Player of the Year; 5 Thunder Ridge Titans named to All-Conference teams - East Idaho News

Madison’s Humpherys named 6A D4-5-6 Player of the Year; 5 Thunder Ridge Titans named to All-Conference teamsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Madison Bobcats finished the 2024-25 boys basketball season with a District 4-5-6 championship, and a victory in the state tournament consolation game.
The honors continued Friday for the Bobcats with the announcement of the 6A District 4-5-6 All-Conference selections. Leading the way for Madison High School was senior Nash Humpherys, who was named the Conference Player of the Year.
Madison High School, with four selections, was second-most represented school on the All-Conference list. Thunder Ridge High School, which had five, was top among the conference’s teams. The Titans qualified for the Boys Basketball State Championship for the first time in program history.
Here is the complete list of All-Conference Selections:
Player of the Year: Nash Humpherys, senior, Madison
Coach of the Year: Shane Humpherys, Madison
First-Team
Cam Bateman, junior, Thunder Ridge
Carter Lerwill, senior, Madison
Deegan Branson, junior, Thunder Ridge
Jace Walker, senior, Rigby
Marshall Glenn, junior, Highland
Second-Team
Braxton Miller, senior, Rigby
Bryce Wilson, senior, Madison
Mason Hill, senior, Canyon Ridge
Tanner Scoresby, senior, Thunder Ridge
Tracen Tripple, junior, Highland
Honorable Mention
Conner Davenport, senior, Rigby
Hayden Kunz, sophomore, Madison
Isaac Sautter, senior, Rigby
Kade McEntire, senior, Canyon Ridge
Max Haycock, senior, Thunder Ridge
Mukudzie Traore, senior, Highland
McKay Scoresby, sophomore, Thunder Ridge