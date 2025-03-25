Over 12,000 pounds of food donated to local food banks during holiday drive - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Fall River Electric.

ASHTON – During the past holiday season, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative’s staff conducted four food drives at area grocery stores in support of local food banks. A record total of more than 12,000 pounds of non-perishable food was recently delivered to four regional food banks, including the food bank in Rexburg operated by Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, the North Fremont Food Pantry in Ashton, the Teton Valley Food Pantry in Driggs and the social services office in West Yellowstone, Montana.

Fall River Electric also conducted its second annual high school Senior Class Food Drive Challenge, which had the senior class of Teton High School in Driggs win the challenge by collecting over 7,000 pounds of non-perishable food specifically for the Teton Valley Food Pantry.

The 146 members of the senior class collected 48.73 pounds per student, while North Fremont High School seniors in Ashton collected 45.26 pounds per student for a second-place finish. West Yellowstone High School seniors finished in third place, while St. Anthony’s South Fremont seniors came in fourth.

Fall River Electric CEO Bryan Case presented the Teton High School senior class with a check for $1,000 for their efforts, as well as the traveling trophy awarded each year to the winning senior class.

In addition to the nonperishable food donated, the food pantries shared $3,140 in cash donations from individuals, local businesses and from members of Fall River Electric to each food bank.