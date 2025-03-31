Wanted woman arrested after deputies say she tried to hide from them in camper - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

SWAN VALLEY — A Wyoming woman with active warrants was arrested Friday afternoon in Swan Valley after trying to hide from deputies in a camper.

Just before 2 p.m. that day, a deputy was assisting with a separate issue at an RV park in the 3400 East block of Swan Valley Highway when he noticed a female acting suspiciously and trying to avoid him.

As the deputy drove toward her to make contact, she entered a fenced area and disappeared near a camper in one of the RV spaces. At the same time, the owner of the camper arrived and when asked, told deputies no one was supposed to be inside.

With the owner’s help, deputies made entry to the camper and located 33-year-old Alisa Jean Gimlin sitting on the couch. Gimlin gave deputies a fake name and told them she had permission to be there; however, as deputies were finding out her name and information to be false, she attempted to push past them.

Gimlin began yelling and fighting with deputies, at one point attempting to retrieve a knife from her pocket but was secured in handcuffs and placed in a patrol car.

Deputies were able to confirm Gimlin had an active misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Idaho Falls and a felony warrant out of Lincoln County, Wyoming. Gimlin was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked on her outstanding warrants. Gimlin was also booked into jail on misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry, providing false information to a peace officer, and resisting arrest.