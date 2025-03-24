What you need to know about Celiac disease - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are here to help! Email your "Ask the Doctor" questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

What is Celiac disease?

Celiac disease is caused when a person’s immune system reacts abnormally to a protein called gluten. This autoimmune disease causes damage to the intestines and because of this, the body can’t absorb nutrients from food.

Gluten is found in wheat, rye and barley, so gluten is found in foods like bread, pasta, pizza, and cereal. Celiac disease can affect both children and adults.

What are the symptoms of Celiac disease?

Celiac disease is the chameleon of diseases. Some people have no symptoms and only learn that they have the disease when they get tests for other reasons. When symptoms are present, they commonly include:

Belly pain

Diarrhea

Constipation

Bowel movements that are oily and float

Weight loss

Feeling bloated, or too full all the time

Low appetite

Bad gas

Itchy skin rashes

Weak bones or low iron levels

Slow growth in children

Depression

What should I do if I suspect someone in my family has celiac disease?

Doctors usually use two tests to diagnose celiac disease. If possible, these tests should be done before you stop eating foods containing gluten as avoiding gluten is the treatment and can limit the effectiveness of these tests.

Blood test – One way to detect celiac disease is through a blood test to check for antibodies. These are proteins that some people’s bodies make after eating gluten. Most people who have celiac disease have lots of these antibodies.

Biopsy – Another test is a biopsy. For this test, the doctor puts a thin tube with a tiny camera down your throat. When the tube is in your small intestine, they take a small sample of tissue. Then, they look at the tissue under a microscope and see

if eating gluten has damaged the intestine.

How is celiac disease treated?

The only treatment for celiac disease is to stop eating gluten completely. But don’t try to stop eating gluten on your own. Work with a dietitian (food expert) or doctor before changing your diet.

On a gluten-free diet, you need to avoid rye, wheat, barley, and maybe oats. These ingredients appear in many common foods, including:

Bread, pasta, pastries, and cereal

Many sauces, spreads, and condiments

Beers, ales, lagers, and malt vinegars

Some people with celiac disease also have lactose intolerance. If your doctor thinks that you have this, they might recommend that you avoid milk, cheese, and other dairy foods for a time.

Foods that do not contain gluten (and are OK to eat) include:

Rice, corn, potatoes, buckwheat, and soybeans

Fruits and vegetables

Flours, pasta, and other products made from these ingredients that are labeled as gluten-free

Wine and distilled alcoholic drinks, such as rum, tequila, vodka, and whiskey

What will life be like on a gluten-free diet?

Most people feel a lot better within two weeks of starting a gluten-free diet, but it can take longer for some people. If you have celiac disease, you need to avoid gluten for the rest of your life. The hardest part about the disease is getting used to eating in a whole new way. The good news is that there are plenty of gluten-free foods as well as resources for people with celiac disease.

Dr. Williams has over 20 years’ experience in the GI field and has a passion for helping his patients. Celiac disease is a common GI issue he helps treat and loves being able to spread awareness on the topic.