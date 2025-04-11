'A little bit of everything.' Check out handmade gifts at the Spring Bazaar - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A small-business phenomenon is coming to Idaho Falls this weekend and will have holiday and home decor, Easter basket fillers, Mother’s Day gifts, gourmet jams and more.

The Spring Bazaar will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bonneville High School. It’s an event that’s geared toward women and it’s free to enter. The first 100 people through the door, will get a free cinnamon roll from Mrs. Powell’s.

“It’s a great place to grab your girlfriends and come shop for the day. You could spend all day there because we have lunch and then keep shopping,” said Haylie Rowberry, the event coordinator.

There are anywhere from 90 to over 100 vendors, and a majority of them will sell handmade products. Some vendors include Everyday Poppy, Tiny 3D Temples, Chocolate Plunge and The Blooming Goat. Food trucks will also be there like The Corndog Company, Lemon Smashers and MD’s Dinky Donuts.

Rowberry started the Spring Bazaar in 2011. At the time, she said her husband was going to school to be a dentist and they needed something to supplement their income.

“I have been doing craft fairs as a vendor for quite a while, and I just thought it was a great opportunity for us to make a little extra money,” she said.

She enjoys doing it as it brings people together in the community. Around 2,500 typically show up.

“I love getting to see people that I don’t get to see except at the craft fair every year. I see some of the same people and we say, ‘Hey, I haven’t seen you since the last craft fair!’ So it’s fun to catch up with friends,” she said. “But I also love that it’s a place for small businesses to grow their businesses and to get their names out there. … It’s been a great way to support the local economy in Idaho Falls.”

Rowberry encourages people who have never experienced it to come to the event and invites those who have, to come back again.

“The Spring Bazaar is one of the longest-running craft fairs in the area. It has many local small businesses and a little bit of everything for all personalities,” she added.

Rowberry also puts on the Fall Bazaar, which happens in November.