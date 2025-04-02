Looking back: Two boys escape from sheriff near Wyoming border; youths arrested for discharging weapons - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of March 31 to April 6 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

IDAHO FALLS — Two local boys were arrested before escaping from the sheriff, the Blackfoot Optimist reported on April 2, 1914.

Del Monte Fife and Owen King, of the Lincoln and Iona neighborhood, were arrested on the Wyoming border by Idaho Falls Sheriff Mulliner. It’s unknown how old they were at the time of the incident.

It’s also not clear how, but at some point, Fife and King escaped. They were recaptured by the Mountain Indian Police on the Fort Hall Reservation the next morning.

Word was sent to Mulliner, who went down on the morning train to pick up the boys and return them to Idaho Falls.

The paper said Fife was under arrest on a “serious charge.” A man by the name of Robt. Hammer claimed that Fife committed a crime against his 14-year-old daughter.

“There is much feeling over the matter,” the article states.

The Blackfoot Optimist didn’t say anything about King and his situation. But the paper said the boys were evidently trying to make a getaway across the state line into Wyoming when they were caught.

1926-1950

RIGBY — Kids riding their bikes on the sidewalks in Rigby became a problem to the point the police got involved, The Rigby Star reported on April 3, 1930.

Chief of Police Don Gordon and officers explained that for those who continued to ride on the sidewalks, they would be given an opportunity to talk with the judge.

“Sidewalks make unusual good traveling for the bicycles but they were not constructed for such purposes,” the article reads.

1951-1975

SODA SPRINGS — Two youths were arrested in connection with shooting city street lights, the Caribou County Sun reported on April 1, 1965.

A 17-year-old was set to appear before the probate judge on April 1, 1965, to stand trial on three counts including: Discharging of fire arms within the city, destroying school property and destroying city property.

The other youth, an 18-year-old, was tried on the same counts. The youth was sentenced to $25 plus court costs for discharging fire arms within the city, and $300 plus 30 days in jail for destroying school and city property.

With the latter sentence, $150 would be suspended if restitution for the damage was made and the jail sentence would also be suspended upon payment of the fine and restitution for damage.

1976-2000

PRESTON — A 22-year veteran of the Idaho State Police was the 1977 “Super Trooper” of ISP District Five, the Idaho State Journal reported on March 31, 1977.

Cpl. E.H. Gunnell, who was based in Preston as one the district’s “resident officers,” was nominated to be the district’s officer of the year. He was to represent the district at all activities where possible during the year.

Lt. V.R. Barfuss, who became district commander about seven months prior, started the “District Officer of the Year” program.

Barfuss asked his officers to vote on who they think deserved the award. He asked his officers to consider attitude, leadership, knowledge, skills, honesty and appearance in making their choice. Everyone in the district, except Barfuss, was eligible to vote in the contest.

Although Barfuss couldn’t vote in the competition, he said Gunnell’s officer of the year award “fits him very well.”

Gunnell’s name was placed on a district plaque at the headquarters building with a plate above his name that read “ISP, District Five, Officer of the Year.”