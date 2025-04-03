Magician Liberty Larsen from Champions of Magic answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

If you love magic – and who doesn’t – you’re in for a treat today. Liberty Larsen has been surrounded by magic her entire life. She is a fourth-generation magician of the Larsen family, the creators of The Magic Castle, and has performed on stages around the world.

Liberty is part of Champions of Magic, coming to the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on May 15.

Here’s what I asked Liberty:

What can you tell us about the Champions of Magic show?

I heard about the Jaws performance. What other kinds of magic tricks and illusions do you perform?

Why do you like magic so much?

What is it like to perform for audiences across the United States?

I’m in Idaho and we are known for our potatoes. Have you ever been here before and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

What makes Champions of Magic so unique?

What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a magician?

Champions of Magic will take the stage at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on May 15. Tickets are on sale now here.

