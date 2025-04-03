Malad bounces back from first loss, rides dominant Liddia Gonzalez to decisive win over Declo - East Idaho News

MALAD CITY — Sophomore Liddia Gonzalez is one of the Malad Dragons’ “two aces,” according to head coach Bri Adams. Her team needed an ace performance Wednesday, following its first loss of the season Tuesday, and an ace performance is exactly what she turned in.

Gonzalez controlled the Declo Hornets (2-3) from the pitchers circle, tossing seven innings and allowing just five hits and three runs, while striking out 12. In the batters box, she added a pair of hits and four RBIs as Malad (6-1) earned a 10-3 victory at home Wednesday afternoon.

Adams called Gonzalez’s performance “amazing.”

“Honestly, Liddia’s a stud. We know we can count on her,” the coach said.

Liddia Gonzalez connects for a single in the second inning of Malad’s victory, Wednesday. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Malad fell, 8-6, to Logan (UT) High School at home Tuesday in what was a very uncharacteristic performance. The Dragons commit five errors in the field, paving the way for their first loss of the season.

Adams said the goal Wednesday was to “bounce back” and play clean defensively.

The Malad defense was perfect against the Hornets, though it was not tested much early. Gonzalez struck out the side in order in the top of the first. Then she struck out two more in the second, also coaxing a routine groundout. She set six down on strikes the first time through the Declo order and did not allow a hit until there were two down in the third.

Declo, though, never gave in and scratched across three runs in that third inning — beginning with a two-out hit batsman.

“We knew Declo was going to give us a fight, they always do. But it felt good to have our girls play like they should play — yesterday, they did not,” Adams said. “I was really proud of them today.”

By the time the Hornets found the scoreboard with their third-inning two-out rally, Malad had already slugged its way to a healthy lead.

The Dragons pushed three across in the first, taking advantage of a pair of hit-by-pitches. Then they added four more in the second, the biggest swing of that rally coming from Gonzalez herself, who tagged a two-run single to center field.

She finished her afternoon with two hits and two walks on four trips to the plate — scoring one run, stealing a base and driving in four along the way.

Her fellow pitching ace, Riglee Peterson did her own share of damage with the bat Wednesday, scoring three runs including a solo home run in the third — her second in as many days. Catcher Logan Maroney added a pair of RBIs, going 3-for-4.

Malad’s Riglee Peterson takes a swing during her at-bat in the fifth inning of the Dragons’ win. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Declo’s damage was provided by Graci Wolf and Teagan Wickel, who combined for all three runs batter in.

Declo’s Teagan Wickel bats in the sixth inning of the Hornets’ loss. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

This portion of Malad’s schedule is “unpredictable” and “rough,” according to Adams. The Dragons were away from the field much of last week, as the school was on spring break. They were supposed to return to practice Monday, but had to cancel due to snow. Then they welcomed a tough Utah team to town Tuesday, followed by a conference game against Declo. Now, they are stagnant until Monday, when they travel to Smithfield, Utah to face Sky View (UT) High School — another tough out-of-state opponent.

Adams said her staff expects to have their team prepared for the big game Monday and a jam-packed scheduled the rest of the way though the regular season.

Declo will be at Kimberly High School this weekend for the Lady Dawg Spring Classic, which will include games against Teton, Sugar-Salem, South Fremont and North Fremont.