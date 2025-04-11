Man accused of hiding bag of pills in buttocks. Here's what happened next - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man was arrested after officers allegedly found him trying to hide a bag containing “dirty 30s” in his rear and disposing of the evidence in the other end.

Luke Carl Plesner, 42, was charged with felony trafficking fentanyl, felony destruction of evidence and a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

If convicted, Plesner faces three years to life in prison.

According to court documents, an officer with the Idaho Falls Police Department initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and South Pioneer Drive on April 4 at around 2 a.m.

The document states the cause for the traffic stop was to aid in a narcotics investigation of the vehicle and its passengers, which included Pleser.

When the stop was initiated, the officer said the vehicle’s driver failed to pull over and spotted the passenger making movements that the officer noted were consistent with concealing or destroying evidence.

The officer said the vehicle continued to travel at speeds around 3 mph to 15 mph. No other traffic was on the road.

The officer then got out, approached the vehicle on the passenger side, and ordered the driver to stop. A second patrol vehicle aided in stopping the vehicle by stopping in front of it.

The document states the officer observed Plesner in the passenger seat “with his hand down the front of his pants.”

The officer opened the passenger door and noticed a strong smell of fecal matter.

Upon Plesner’s removal, the document states that a piece of tinfoil with burnt residue, a lighter and a toaster fell from his lap to the ground.

The office asked him to remove any other items he was concealing and was told nothing was hidden on him.

Plesner was detained and placed into the back of a patrol vehicle, where later, police saw he retrieved a baggie containing fentanyl “from his anal cavity.”

The document states officers checked on Plesner, who was seen attempting to destroy the pills. It also states the baggie that contained the pills “was placed into his mouth in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.”

He allegedly admitted to officers that the pills were fentanyl and that he had ingested five.

The man was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital for medical clearance.

What was recovered, according to the documents, tested positive for fentanyl. Police found a total of 111 pills weighing 11.3 grams.

Plesner is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on April 18 in front of Magistrate Judges John Dewey and Mark Rammell.

Though Plesner has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.