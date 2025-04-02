Spud Kings shut out Pueblo Bulls 4-0, head back home for series-deciding game on Thursday - East Idaho News

PUEBLO, Co. – The Spud Kings needed a near-perfect game Tuesday to keep their season alive and they got it with a 4-0 shutout over the host Pueblo Bulls in Game 4 of the opening round of the Dineen Cup playoffs.

The best-of-5 series is tied at two games apiece and now returns to the Mountain America Center Thursday for the deciding game. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

In Tuesday’s must-win game, Easton Edwards gave Idaho Falls the early lead with a goal at 1:55 in the first period. It was his third goal of the playoffs.

The Spud Kings broke it open in the second as Ryan Roethe netted his second goal of the postseason off an assist by Leo Mantenuto.

Andrew Schmidt capped it off with a pair of goals in the second.

That was more than enough of an advantage for goalie Charlie Durkin, who stopped all 24 shots.

Durkin hasn’t given up a goal in the past five periods and two overtimes.