Utah woman who survived being shot in the head as a teenager now in hospice. Here’s her final message - East Idaho News

CACHE VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — “Death is scary. I’m not gonna lie,” 22-year-old Deserae Turner said.

Deserae was 14 years old when she was shot in the head and left in a canal bed in Smithfield, Utah, by two of her classmates in 2017. Deserae survived, and two teenagers were sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for the shooting.

“I have been in so much agony, so much pain, for eight years. … It is time for me to take the steps to be in less agony and less pain,” Deserae told ABC4.com.

In the years since she was shot, Deserae went full speed ahead: She graduated high school, got married and went on a service mission for her church.

According to a GoFundMe set up by her family, Deserae has undergone nearly 50 procedures — 16 of which were brain surgeries. However, because of recent health complications, Deserae is now on hospice.

“Everybody is scared of death and, yes, I guess I am scared a little bit — but I also just want it to come quick,” Deserae said. “I’m not scared of what’s gonna happen next… I truly believe I know where I’m going, and I’m ready to get there.”

It’s a somber time for her whole family, who describes this time as the beginning of the end. Deserae said she will be comfortable and surrounded by loved ones in the coming days.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how proud I am of her… she is strong, she is brave, she is loyal, amazing, persistent. … She is all of those things,” her mother, April Turner, said. “I am very proud of her.”

Deserae is leaving behind a final thank you for the support she’s received over the last eight years: “There’s no way I can thank all of them personally, but this is me thanking all of those people out there. Me, personally thanking you.”

And her final message?

“I want all the other people to keep taking their steps to keep continuing their life and continuing to do what’s good for them, just like I’m trying to take those steps and do what’s good for me,” she said.

Deserae’s family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral and remaining medical bills. In the hours since the fundraiser was set up on Tuesday, April 8, it had received more than $15,000.

“The money, the comfort, the love, the prayers — every little thing — the well wishes that you’ve sent my way . … There’s no way I can say ‘thank you’ enough,” Deserae said.