Wrestler of the Year: South Fremont All-American Boden Banta joins the rare 4-peat state champion club - East Idaho News

St. ANTHONY – Boden Banta of South Fremont is the EastIdahoSports.com Boys Wrestler of the Year.

And why not?

It’s hard to top a four-time state champion who’s been a pillar of a strong South Fremont program that already celebrated another pair of four-time champions in Sawyer and Hunter Hobbs.

“It’s special,” Banta said after securing an 11-0 major decision over Homedale’s Braelyn Arredondo in the 126-pound 4A championship match to finish his senior season 60-2 and claim a fourth title. “Not many people do it. All the hard work paid off.”

Banta said he set the goal of a 4-peat back in junior high and was inspired by the wrestling background of his family.

By age 5, Banta was already involved in an area wrestling club and set his path early by winning a state title as a freshman.

His father Rhett competed on South Fremont’s first state championship team in 1985, while his grandfather, Jay Banta and great uncle Wes Banta, each wrestled for Ricks College. Boden’s older brothers Brock and Easton were also accomplished wrestlers.

South Fremont’s Boden Banta. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

Boden has also earned All-American honors at Greco-Roman and Freestyle national meets.

Banta will continue his wrestling career at Providence University in Great Falls, Montana.