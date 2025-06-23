Chukars fall in finale, suffer first series loss of season - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars have suffered a series loss for the first time this season.

After thumping the Ogden Raptors (15-15) on Saturday, the Chukars (19-10) took a one-sided loss to the chin Sunday at Melaleuca Field. Idaho Falls, which continues to be hampered by injuries, fell 21-8 with a chance to earn a series split.

Opener Austyn Coleman (L, 0-2) took another start with the Chukars’ rotation shortage, and departed after 3 innings of work with his squad trailing 4-3 despite receiving a 3-0 first-inning advantage.

The Raptors proceeded to pile on against just about everyone in the Idaho Falls bullpen. Of the seven pitchers to take the hill for the home team — including second baseman Garret Ostrander, who worked the ninth — only Luke Hempel was not saddled with a run allowed.

While the Ogden offense was running an apparent carousel around the bases all afternoon, the Chukars could never get anything going with their bats, combining for just seven hits on the game.

Benjamin Rosengard (5), Simon Baumgardt (7) and Gabriel Vasquez (5) each homered in a losing effort. No other Chukar drove in a run.

The Chukars will take the Monday off day to lick their wounds before getting back to work in Grand Junction Tuesday, when they will open a seven-game set against the Jackalopes.

Current PBL standings

T1. Missoula PaddleHeads (21-9)

T1. Oakland Ballers (21-9)

3. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers

T4. Idaho Falls Chukars

T4. Rocky Mountain Vibes

6. Boise Hawks (19-11)

7. Ogden Raptors (15-15)

8. Billings Mustangs (13-17)

9. Grand Junction Jackalopes (12-17)

10. Glacier Range Riders (11-19)

11. Northern Colorado Owlz (5-24)

12. Great Falls Voyagers (3-27)