Let freedom ring: Eastern Idaho bursting with Independence Day celebrations - East Idaho News

Independence Day is just around the corner, along with plenty of community events to fill the holiday and the days leading up to it. We at EastIdahoNews.com have searched high and low to help you plan your festivities.

Contact us at news@eastidahonews.com if we missed a big event in your community in eastern Idaho.

June 29

Rigby

Rigby’s Freedom Celebration at Jefferson County Lake with be an all-day event, featuring food and crafts vendors, music, and a fireworks show that starts at dark.

Blackfoot

The Celebrate Blackfoot Liberty Firework Celebration will start at 10 a.m. at Jensen Grove Park and will have live entertainment, food and a fireworks show that will be synchronized to The WOLF 96.1 & 102.1.

July 3

Ammon

The Ammon fireworks show will take place the day before the Fourth at McCowin Park. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. The event will also host several food vendors all evening.

July 4

Idaho Falls

The 20th annual Firecracker 5k will start at 7:15 a.m. in Tautphaus Park, registration is still open here, though prices increase after Friday.

Idaho Falls will have its annual Liberty on Parade, starting at 9 a.m. The parade route starts by Idaho Falls High School at the intersection of 4th Street and South Holmes Avenue and will move West on 4th Street before turning south on South Boulevard, and concluding at South Boulevard and Rogers Street.

Riverfest will open 11:30 a.m. at the Snake River Landing and will host food vendors, live music, helicopter rides through EastIdahoNews.com, arts and crafts, and more. And EastIdahoNews.com will be there throughout the day giving rides on our news helicopter!

The Malaleuca Freedom Celebration will begin at 10 p.m. and will feature a dazzling fireworks show with more than 18,000 shells, all shot over the Snake River.

Pocatello

The Pocatello Independence Day Parade will start at 9:30 a.m. on the east side of Downtown and will travel to Main Street. The parade will feature the famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

The Annual Bannock County Independence Day Celebration will have its firework show later, at 10 p.m, at the Bannock County Event Center.

Rexburg

Rexburg will have its annual Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. The Parade will start at Madison Avenue and 1st North, and ends at 4th South and 2nd West.

Rexburg will also host its Party in the Park at Porter Park. The event will be all day and will have vendors, live music and dancing, food trucks and more.

Rexburg will have its firework show at 10 p.m. at Riverside Park and Teton Lakes Golf course.

American Falls

The Music in the Park Independence Day Celebration will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature live music, fireworks, crafts vendors, a bouncy house, and a beer garden.

Ashton

The Ashton parade will start at 10 a.m. on Main Street. After the parade, there will be booths, a car show, and entertainment at City Park. Fireworks will take place at North Fremont High School at 10 p.m.

Also, Ashton’s Rock the Block celebration will be from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the corner of 5th and Fremont Street. The event will host live music, food trucks, vendors and a beer garden before ending with a fireworks show.

Menan

Menan will have a day full of activities, starting with a flag raising at 7:30 a.m. The day will include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m., a car show at 9 a.m. and the parade at 11 a.m. Festivities will end with fireworks at dark.

Malad

Malad will have a fun-run at 6 a.m. to kick off the day, followed by a pancake breakfast from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The parade will be held at 10 a.m., and afterward, events and activities will be held at Malad City Park. The firework show is set to start at 10 p.m.

Victor/Driggs

The Victor parade will start at 10 a.m. on Main Street. Driggs will host a Fourth of July rodeo from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Teton County Fairgrounds.