Free breakfast and prizes available at Fall River Electric's annual Energy Expo - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Fall River Electric.

ASHTON – Fall River Electric Cooperative’s annual Energy Expo and business meeting for owner-members is set for Saturday, June 21 in Ashton at North Fremont High School and will highlight another outstanding year of achievements for the Cooperative.

First established in 1938 by farm families around the Ashton Idaho area, the Cooperative now boasts over 16,000 members and nearly 21,000 meters. The Co-op’s service area includes all of Teton Valley, Island Park, West Yellowstone and rural portions of Fremont, Madison, and Jefferson counties. It is one of only three electric cooperatives in eastern Idaho.

The Energy Expo is a free event for all customers that receive power from Fall River Electric. A free breakfast of pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, and a beverage will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. inside North Fremont High School in Ashton. In celebration of the Co-op’s excellent year, the first three hundred members attending will receive a free twenty-five foot indoor/outdoor extension cord and a sturdy tote. Additionally, the first 500 members will also receive a free energy conservation kit which includes a thermostatically controlled outlet, an advance power strip, two LED bulbs, a door sweep, and a pair of wool dryer balls.

Tote and extension cord is one of the prizes that will be given to the first 300 members at the event. | Courtesy Fall River Electric

As a family event, Fall River will feature kids’ activities including bucket truck rides, bounce houses, a climbing wall, and a number of STEM (science, technology, engineering & math) activities. Children who visit each of the STEM activities will receive a free school backpack.

Nearly two dozen vendor booths offering information and free prizes will be featured too. Vendors include financial and health care providers, decorative home lighting suppliers, and preparedness providers.

RELATED | 4 candidates vying for three seats on Fall River Electric board

Owner-members of the Co-op will be finalizing the election of three board of director members which will be announced during the annual business meeting of the Cooperative that starts at 10 a.m. Members will also receive a report on the financial condition of the Co-op they own and will be entered into a random drawing for a $1,000 energy credit, a big screen television, and dozens of other prizes.