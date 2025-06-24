Homemade raspberry sweet rolls with light cream cheese glaze - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

There’s something special about the smell of fresh sweet rolls baking in the oven. These homemade raspberry sweet rolls are soft, fluffy, and filled with a bright, fruity filling that makes every bite feel like a treat! Ingredients For the Sweet Roll Dough: ¾ cup warm milk about 110°F

2 ¼ teaspoons active dry yeast 1 packet

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 egg yolk

¼ cup melted butter

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt For the Raspberry Filling: 1 ½ cups frozen raspberries

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla extract For the Light Cream Cheese Glaze: 4 ounces cream cheese softened

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract Instructions In a large bowl, whisk together warm milk, yeast, and sugar. Let sit for 5–10 minutes until foamy. (Tip: The milk can be warmed in the microwave in 10 second increments until it reaches 110°F) Add the egg, egg yolk, and melted butter, mixing well. Gradually stir in the flour and salt, then knead the dough for 8–10 minutes until smooth and elastic. (Tip: This best works in a stand mixer with a dough hook.) Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover, and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour, or until doubled in size. (Tip: Place the bowl on top of a heating pad that is warmed, cover the bowl and watch it rise) When the dough is ready: In a small bowl, fold together the raspberries, sugar, cornstarch, and vanilla extract until the raspberries are coated. Set aside. Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface into a 12×16-inch rectangle. Spread the raspberry filling evenly over the dough, leaving a ½-inch border around the edges. Carefully roll the dough from the long side into a log and pinch the seam to seal. If needed, wet the edges of the dough to encourage the dough to seal. Using a sharp knife, slice into 12 even rolls. Place the rolls into a 9×13-inch baking dish that is prepared with either parchment paper or non stick spray. Cover and let rise for 45 minutes to an hour, until puffy. Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Bake for 20–25 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool slightly before adding the glaze. In a bowl, blend together cream cheese, powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract until smooth. Drizzle over the warm rolls before serving.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma's kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!

SUBMIT A CORRECTION