Idaho seeks public input on spending state’s share of opioid settlement money - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – The Idaho Behavioral Health Council is asking for the public’s help in identifying priorities for spending the state’s share of funding from a settlement agreement with opioid manufactures.

The fund from the settlement agreement provides about $2 million per year for opioid abatement programs and activities in Idaho, according to a press release issued Monday by the Idaho Behavioral Health Council.

Under the agreement, 40% of the settlement money goes to the state, 40% goes to participating cities and counties and 20% goes to public health districts.

The council’s job is to recommend spending priorities to Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature, and the council is asking for public feedback and ideas before developing the spending priorities.

The Idaho Behavioral Health Council published a list of potential opioid abatement strategies online that the public can provide feedback on.

Potential strategies include expanding availability of treatments for opioid use disorder, expanding telehealth to increase access to treatment for opioid and substance abuse disorder, providing additional supports like housing, child care, transportation, education and job placement to people in treatment, ensuring health care providers screen for opioid use disorder and more.

Anyone in Idaho may make recommendations, suggest priorities or offer feedback by sending an email to IdahoBehavioralHealthCouncil@idcourts.net by July 31.

The Idaho Behavioral Health Council is scheduled to determine its spending priorities during its upcoming Aug. 22 meeting.

More information about the opioid settlement agreement is available on the Idaho Behavioral Health Council’s website.