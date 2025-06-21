Man treated for minor injuries following Bancroft fire that destroyed 2 homes and shed - East Idaho News

BANCROFT – A man was treated with minor injuries following Friday’s fire in Bancroft that damaged two homes, an apartment building and a shed.

The blaze started around 2 p.m. on Second South and Main, according to Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey.

“It started in a burn pit at the first house,” Mabey tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The owner was burning some cardboard. He thought he’d put the fire out and went to get some lunch. The wind came through and whipped it right up.”

Although there were people inside at the time, Mabey says there were no other injuries and everyone made it out safely.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, he says the fire is out. He lives a few blocks from the house that was affected and didn’t see any flames or smoke in the area Saturday morning. City crews are continuing to monitor the property to ensure any hot spots do not flare up.

It’s been ruled an accidental blaze by fire officials, according to Mabey. He isn’t sure the total cost in damages, but says the homes and the shed are a total loss. The back side of the apartments caught fire, which fire officials were able to salvage.

It was being renovated and he thinks that should be able to continue.

Numerous agencies were involved in fighting the blaze. Among them are Caribou County and Bancroft Fire Departments, along with Soda Springs Fire Department and Grace Volunteer Fire Department. Lava Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Bear Lake County Fire Department were involved as well.

Caribou County EMS crews were dispatched to ensure everyone was safe.

Mabey praises the efforts of everyone involved and appreciates those who came to assist.

“One of the cool things about living in a rural area in southeast Idaho is that everybody comes out to help each other. The small communities don’t have all the resources and they realize we have to rely on each other,” Mabey says.

Courtesy Adam Mabey

