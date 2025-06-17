New magistrate judge appointed in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from The Sixth Judicial District Magistrates Commission.

AMERICAN FALLS – The Sixth Judicial District Magistrates Commission is pleased to announce the appointment of the Honorable Adam M. Strong as the new Magistrate Judge for Power County.

Judge Strong was selected from a pool of 11 qualified applicants, with six candidates interviewed by the Commission on June 16.

He will succeed the Honorable Paul S. Laggis, who will retire from the bench on August 1, after

many years of dedicated service to the Power County community.

A sixth-generation Idahoan, Judge Strong earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Brigham

Young University–Idaho and received his Juris Doctor from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham

Young University in Provo, Utah.

Judge Strong currently serves as the Magistrate Judge in Boise County, a role to which he was appointed

in March 2023. Before joining the judiciary, he served as the Boise County Prosecutor and as a Deputy

City Attorney for the City of Boise. His background brings a depth of prosecutorial and municipal law

experience to the bench.

Judge Strong and his family enjoy spending time together in Idaho’s great outdoors, embracing the

recreational opportunities and community values of the region.

The Sixth Judicial District welcomes Judge Strong to his new role and looks forward to his continued

service to the people of Idaho.