Offense stifled as Chukars winning streak ends at 7 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars, who had scored 129 runs during their seven-game winning streak, saw that streak come to an end Wednesday against a stingy Boise Hawks pitching staff.

After averaging 18.4 runs per game during the streak, the Chukars (15-4) could muster just three, falling to the Hawks (11-9), 5-3, at Melaleuca Field.

Tyler Wyatt, who ended the month of May as the sixth hitter in the Idaho Falls lineup, batting .314, continued his surge, now at the lead-off spot and carrying a .453 average. The center fielder went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Two-hole hitter Benjamin Rosengard recorded a three-hit day with one run and one RBI coming on a fourth-inning solo homer. Garret Ostrander, holding down the nine spot in the order, also finished with three hits. The other six spots in the Idaho Falls order produced a combined four hits.

Boise used five arms to slow the red hot Chukars attack, including starter Cameron Dayton (4-2/3 innings pitched, three runs allowed) and Carter Gannaway (W, 1-1), who earned the decision by tossing 2 scoreless frames as the first man out of the bullpen.

Idaho Falls put together a threat in the ninth, with a pair of singles off closer Quinn Waterhouse (Sv, 3) who snuffed out the rally by getting Rosengard and Jacob Shanks to end the game.

Connor Harrison (L, 3-1) suffered his first loss of the season, but gave his bullpen some much-needed rest in doing so. The starter pitched 6 strong, allowing five runs (four earned).

The Chukars, who are 6-2 against Boise on the season, will host the Hawks again Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Current PBL standings

T1. Idaho Falls Chukars (15-4)

T1. Rocky Mountain Vibes (15-4)

3. Missoula PaddleHeads (14-6)

T4. Oakland Ballers (13-7)

T4. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (13-7)

6. Boise Hawks (11-9)

7. Ogden Raptors (10-10)

8. Billings Mustangs (9-11)

9. Glacier Range Riders (8-12)

10. Grand Junction Jackalopes (5-14)

11. Northern Colorado Owlz (3-16)

12. Great Falls Voyagers (2-18)