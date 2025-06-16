Pocatello contractor accused of defrauding homeowners of over $60,000 - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – An owner of a roofing company faces decades of prison time after multiple homeowners say they paid for work that his company never completed.

Glendon Ashley Smith, 48, owner of Smith Roofing LLC, was arrested on June 6 outside the Juniper Hills Country Club and charged with seven felony counts of grand theft. This came after an investigation by the Pocatello Police Department alleging that Smith defrauded seven homeowners for tens of thousands of dollars.

A Pocatello police detective began investigating Smith in October last year after one of his customers filed an online fraudulent report.

After that, another detective informed this one, “that she was also assigned to a case involving (Smith) and his business of Smith Roofing,” reads the affidavit of probable cause.

“The Pocatello Police Department Investigations Division then received phone calls from multiple other homeowners referring to (Smith) and Smith Roofing,” the affidavit continues.

The homeowners told detectives that they had signed roofing contracts with Smith Roofing and provided a deposit for the job.

“The homeowners to this date, 06/06/2025, still have not had any work done to their homes. (Smith) has however cashed their personal or insurance checks to the total amount of approximately 60,000 dollars,” reads the affidavit.

According to Smith’s criminal complaint, the total amounts allegedly taken from the seven homeowners the police department heard from were:

$3,800

$5,500

$6,867

$7,000

$7,500

$9,800

$5,500

$18,500

The amounts reported to the detectives total $64,467 of allegedly fraudulently spent funds.

According to the complaint, each charge of grand theft carries a $5,000 fine and a minimum sentence of one year and up to 14 years in prison. If Smith is found guilty of all seven counts, he would face at least seven years and up to 98 years in prison, as well as $35,000 in restitution.

Smith’s bond was set for $10,000, which he paid on June 9. He will appear before Judge Tippi Jarman for a preliminary hearing on June 9.

Though Smith has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.