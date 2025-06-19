 Single-vehicle crash causes traffic to back up on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot - East Idaho News
Single-vehicle crash causes traffic to back up on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot

Daniel V. Ramirez

Single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 resulted a female driver being injured | Courtesy photo
A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 on Thursday. | Courtesy photo
BLACKFOOT — A crash on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot resulted in traffic backing up for a few miles and minor injuries.

Idaho State Police Lt. Todd Orr told EastIdahoNews.com that the crash occurred at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday near exit 95 when a gray 2025 Toyota Camry collided with the water barrel dividers.

Orr said the driver sustained minor injuries.

Due to the crash, traffic in both directions is backed up for a couple of miles, and drivers are asked to use caution. Orr expects the crash to be cleared within the hour.

