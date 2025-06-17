Two locals charged with illegal voting in presidential election - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two locals have been charged with illegal voting in the most recent presidential election.

While they face the same charge, the alleged actions behind the charges differ, and the two incidents are unrelated.

Jesse Junior Salas, 71, of Blackfoot, has been charged with one count of illegal voting after allegedly attempting to vote in Bingham County while still on felony probation. Salas has been on probation for a DUI since 2022 and would not have been eligible to vote in any election until his probation was set to end in September 2027.

Kristal Talbot, 44, has also been charged with one count of illegal voting and one count of tampering with certificates of nomination or ballots. Talbot is accused of knowingly voting twice, once with her own name in Franklin County and once with a falsely signed absentee ballot signed in Bannock County.

If found guilty, both individuals may serve up to five years in prison and pay a fine of up to $50,000 for the illegal voting charges; however, Talbot’s second charge carries the potential for an additional five years and a further fine of up to $50,000.

Though Salas and Talbot have been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.