Ute Tribe member arrested after Utah man dies from arrow to the neck - East Idaho News

WHITEROCKS, Utah (KSL.com) — A member of the Ute Indian Tribe has been arrested and accused of killing another man by putting an arrow through his neck.

A Vernal man was found Thursday about 10:35 a.m. “in a running vehicle with an arrow impaled in his neck” in the Whiterocks community on the Uinta and Ouray Indian Reservation, according to a statement from the FBI.

“A black GMC 1500 pickup was located near the pavilion in the Whiterocks community. The vehicle was on the east side of the road and approximately 10 feet from the road in the field. The vehicle was still running and appeared to be in drive. A male individual was sitting in the driver’s seat, was slumped over, and had an arrow impaled in his neck just above the collar bone,” charging documents further stated.

About an hour after finding the victim, the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies had found “blood on the road in front of the residence where this native male was seated on the porch. This male had his hand in the air and was yelling at law enforcement,” the charges state.

Leroy Casper Poowegup Reed was taken into tribal custody. When he was arrested, he made statements such as “‘he came and told me he killed my son” and claimed the victim “approached him like a serial killer in army clothes. Reed repeated this several times,” according to the charges. After being taken into custody, Reed asked, “Is he dead?”

A bow and arrow were found just inside the doorway, the charges state.

During a subsequent interview with police, “Reed reported that a white guy came and approached his residence. The guy was standing on the roadway when Reed saw him. Reed ran inside, grabbed his bow and arrow and while the bow was drawn, stated the white guy was telling him that he had killed his (Reed’s) son. Reed stated the white guy looked like a serial killer in his green army outfit. Reed repeated this part several times and the name of Reed’s son … changed slightly,” according to the charges. “Reed stated he was standing on his property when he shot the white guy with his bow and arrow.

“It was later learned that Reed’s son … was fine and had been with Reed’s mother,” according to charging documents.

“A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Reed, who is charged by criminal complaint with murder in the second-degree while within Indian Country,” the FBI stated.

No information about the deceased man was released.