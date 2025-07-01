1 dead, 7 hospitalized in two-vehicle rollover crash near Island Park - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK – A child is dead and seven other people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle collision near Island Park Friday morning.

It happened at 11:43 a.m. on U.S. Highway 20 near milepost 380.8 south of Island Park, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

RELATED | Portion of Highway 20 near Harriman State Park is closed due to ‘major traffic accident’

A 40-year-old from Shelley, whose name and gender was not specified, was headed west in a 2026 Freightliner semi-truck pulling a semi-trailer. ISP report the driver veered off the west shoulder, overcorrected back onto the road and hit a 2011 Toyota Sienna Minivan in the eastbound lane.

RELATED | North, south, east, west — which direction does U.S. Highway 20 really run?

The collision caused the Toyota to flip over.

Behind the wheel of the Toyota was a 42-year-old man from Idaho Falls. Three other adults and three kids were traveling with him.

Although everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the semi and the people in the Toyota were hurt. Their exact conditions are unclear, but ISP report an ambulance took them to a local hospital.

One of the kids in the Toyota died.

Both lanes were blocked for about five hours while emergency responders were on scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

ISP is grateful to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office for its help, along with the Island Park Fire Department, Island Park Ambulance, Ashton Ambulance, and Hebgen Lake Paramedics from West Yellowstone, Montana.