A drone in the sky will ground all firefighting aircraft during a wildfire - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The Pocatello Fire Department wants to let the public know about the significant dangers and operational impacts of unauthorized drone flights over active wildfires.

When an unauthorized drone enters the airspace of an active wildfire, all aerial firefighting operations are immediately grounded. This includes air tankers and helicopters vital to slowing the fire’s spread and supporting ground crews. These protocols are enforced to protect pilots who already operate in challenging, low-visibility conditions.

The grounding of air support due to drone interference has direct and significant impacts on our ability to control and suppress wildfires:

Loss of Critical Time: Wildfires spread rapidly. Every minute that air operations are halted is a minute the fire can grow unchecked, potentially expanding to threaten more homes, infrastructure, and natural resources.

Reduced Effectiveness: Air tankers deliver thousands of gallons of retardant to create firebreaks and cool hot spots. Grounding these assets significantly reduces the effectiveness in containing a wildfire.

Increased Danger to Ground Crews: Without aerial support to knock down the intensity of the fire or cut off its advance, ground crews face increased risks and more challenging conditions, putting their lives on the line.

Flying a drone near a wildfire violates Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations and may result in civil fines and criminal charges. Before flying, always check for Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) and follow all FAA regulations. We urge everyone to give firefighters the space they need, both on the ground and in the air, to do their work safely and efficiently. For more information, click here.