Chukars lose to Raptors despite 2 5-run innings - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Chukars answered a first-inning two-spot from the Ogden Raptors with five runs of their own in the bottom of the first, and held an advantage into the fourth. But shoddy pitching and defense was once again the downfall as Idaho Falls suffered its first loss of the second half, Thursday night at Melaleuca Field.

The Chukars (29-21 overall, 2-1 second half) threatened yet another late comeback but fell well short, losing to the Raptors (27-23, 1-2), 16-12.

Making his first start of the second half, Connor Harrison could not repeat the stellar performance of his rotation mates, Gary Grosjean and Shane Spencer, from Wednesday’s doubleheader. Harrison (L, 5-5) was knocked out with one down in the fifth, having served up 12 of the Raptors’ 20 hits and nine runs.

One of Harrison’s runs allowed was unearned, set up by a fielding error from Grady Morgan. And still others could have been prevented had it not been for a mental lapse at first base from Trevor Rogers.

And though the 11 Ogden runs allowed between the fourth and fifth inning put the road team in control, it was another error in the ninth, this one from Anthony Mata, put things out of reach with two Raptor insurance runs.

Continuing their hot streaks, Tyler Wyatt (2-for-5 with a double) and Jacob Jablonski (3-for-5 with a homer [6]) drove in three runs apiece to pace the Idaho Falls offense. Trevor Rogers added his 12th homer of the season, while Eddie Pelc connected for his first professional bomb.

The Chukars scored a pair in the ninth, triggered by one of Pelc’s three walks, but could not repeat the magic it created in sweeping Wednesday’s doubleheader.

Idaho Falls and Ogden will be back at it Friday night for game four of the six-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

PBL second-half standings

T1. Rocky Mountain Vibes (3-0)

T1. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (3-0)

T1. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (3-0)

T4. Great Falls Voyagers (2-1)

T4. Idaho Falls Chukars (2-1)

T4. Okland Ballers (2-1)

T7. Glacier Range Riders (1-2)

T7. Missoula PaddleHeads (1-2)

T7. Ogden Raptors (1-2)

T10. Boise Hawks (0-3)

T10. Grand Junction Jackalopes (0-3)

T10. Billings Mustangs (0-3)