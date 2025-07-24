 COURTROOM INSIDER | Bryan Kohberger sentenced to prison following emotional victim impact statements - East Idaho News
Bryan Kohberger sentenced to prison following emotional victim impact statements

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Bryan Kohberger is sentenced to life in prison after emotional victim impact statements are read in court.

Nate Eaton breaks down the sentencing hearing and answers your questions.

