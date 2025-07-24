COURTROOM INSIDER | Bryan Kohberger sentenced to prison following emotional victim impact statements - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Bryan Kohberger sentenced to prison following emotional victim impact statementsPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Bryan Kohberger is sentenced to life in prison after emotional victim impact statements are read in court.
Nate Eaton breaks down the sentencing hearing and answers your questions.
Watch in the video player above.
