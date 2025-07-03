Former Utah fire chief charged with sexual abuse of a child - East Idaho News

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The former Tremonton fire chief, previously accused of discussing and exchanging graphic sexual images of children, has been charged with the sexual abuse of a child.

Ned Brady Hansen, 54, is facing a new charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. He was previously charged with eight counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor in March 2025.

Hansen and the former Box Elder Judge Kevin Christensen were allegedly found to be connected in discussions of sexual crimes against children. They exchanged child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and at points mentioned abuse of children in their real lives.

According to documents, following Hansen’s arrest in January, a female child under the age of 10 “over whom (Hansen) occupied a position of special trust” told her parents that she believed that he had sexually abused her.

The FBI performed an interview with the child victim. She told law enforcement that Hansen had sexually abused her on multiple occasions.

In the review of alleged messages sent by Hansen and exchanged with other adult users, they discovered that he had discussed his engagement in “the sexual abuse of underage children in the past” and described his abuse of this child victim.

The ways he described the sexual abuse of the underage child matched up with the account that she shared during the interview. Hansen also explained that he purposefully took care to “ensure that his sexual abuse can be justified as otherwise normal behavior,” describing the actions he took as “very careful.”

Hansen and Christensen are both scheduled to appear in court tomorrow, July 3, on their charges at 2 p.m.