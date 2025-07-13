Four hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Butte County - East Idaho News

ARCO — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash, which occurred on U.S. Highway 20/U.S. Highway 26 at mile marker 272 in Butte County.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. Saturday, July 12, according to an ISP news release.

Troopers say a 2019 Ford F150, driven by a 39-year-old Idaho Falls man, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on US-20/US-26.

The Ford F150 collided head-on with a 2025 Chevy Silverado that was heading westbound, driven by a 64-year-old man from West Haven, Utah.

All four occupants from the Chevy Silverado were transported via ambulance to a local hospital. It’s unknown if the driver of the Ford F150 was injured.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Butte County Sheriff’s Office, INL Fire, and INL EMS.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more details about the crash and will post them if they become available.