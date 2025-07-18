 Gallery: East Idaho News' 10th birthday celebration in Historic Downtown Pocatello - East Idaho News
Gallery: East Idaho News’ 10th birthday celebration in Historic Downtown Pocatello

Logan Ramsey

Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

East Idaho News Birthday Celebration Nate Nate and Jordan
EastIdahoNews.com employees Nate Eaton, left, Nate Sunderland and Jordan Wood speak to a family at the raffle table. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
POCATELLO — East Idaho News celebrated its 10th birthday in Pocatello on Friday morning.

This was the first of three pop-up birthday parties, the others being in Idaho Falls and Rexburg the same day. The celebration, held in partnership with Good 2 Go and Farr’s ice cream, offered people the chance to get their name drawn in a raffle, a Plinko board with prizes, free ice cream and more.

The party will be at Idaho Falls from 1 to 2 p.m. jat the Good 2 Go on 45 East, and in Rexburg from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Good 2 Go on 12th West. Click here for more information.

East Idaho News Birthday Celebration
The East Idaho News staff gather to set up the celebration. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho News Birthday Celebration
The setup in front of the Good 2 Go gas station at 1440 North Main Street in Historic Downtown Pocatello. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho News Birthday Celebration
The crew finishing the celebration setup. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho News Birthday Celebration
The Good 2 Go crew. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho News Birthday Celebration Kalama and Trey
Trey Baylor (left) and Kalama Hines (right) just before the start of the celebration. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho News Birthday Celebration
Some of the first participants line up for the celebration. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho News Birthday Celebration
Nate Eaton chats with an EastIdahoNews.com reader. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho News Birthday Celebration
Trey Baylor mans the raffle table. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho News Birthday Celebration
Lisa Lete assists participants with the Plinko board. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho News Birthday Celebration
Kalama Hines hands out prizes at the Plinko table. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho News Birthday Celebration
Nate Eaton, Nate Sunderland and Jordan Wood speak to a family at the raffle table. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho News Birthday Celebration
Lisa Lete reads out winners of the raffle with Nate Eaton while Jordan Wood records the livestream. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

