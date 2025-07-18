Gallery: East Idaho News' 10th birthday celebration in Historic Downtown Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — East Idaho News celebrated its 10th birthday in Pocatello on Friday morning.
This was the first of three pop-up birthday parties, the others being in Idaho Falls and Rexburg the same day. The celebration, held in partnership with Good 2 Go and Farr’s ice cream, offered people the chance to get their name drawn in a raffle, a Plinko board with prizes, free ice cream and more.
The party will be at Idaho Falls from 1 to 2 p.m. jat the Good 2 Go on 45 East, and in Rexburg from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Good 2 Go on 12th West. Click here for more information.