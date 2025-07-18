Gallery: East Idaho News' 10th birthday celebration in Historic Downtown Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — East Idaho News celebrated its 10th birthday in Pocatello on Friday morning.

This was the first of three pop-up birthday parties, the others being in Idaho Falls and Rexburg the same day. The celebration, held in partnership with Good 2 Go and Farr’s ice cream, offered people the chance to get their name drawn in a raffle, a Plinko board with prizes, free ice cream and more.

The party will be at Idaho Falls from 1 to 2 p.m. jat the Good 2 Go on 45 East, and in Rexburg from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Good 2 Go on 12th West. Click here for more information.

The East Idaho News staff gather to set up the celebration. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

The setup in front of the Good 2 Go gas station at 1440 North Main Street in Historic Downtown Pocatello. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

The crew finishing the celebration setup. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

The Good 2 Go crew. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Trey Baylor (left) and Kalama Hines (right) just before the start of the celebration. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Some of the first participants line up for the celebration. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Nate Eaton chats with an EastIdahoNews.com reader. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Trey Baylor mans the raffle table. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Lisa Lete assists participants with the Plinko board. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Kalama Hines hands out prizes at the Plinko table. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Nate Eaton, Nate Sunderland and Jordan Wood speak to a family at the raffle table. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com