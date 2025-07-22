Grays, fresh off a doubleheader split in Hyrum, to host annual charity game - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Gate City Grays, who earned a road double-dip split with the Hyrum Hornets on Saturday, are hosting an evening of fun and baseball at Halliwell Park, Tuesday.

Behind a nearly untouchable Brayden Pieper, the Grays bounced back from a 14-3 loss in game one to claim a 9-6 win in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader in Hyrum, Utah.

Grays pitchers Stetson Higley and Kolby Osborn were unable to stop the Hornet offense in game one, allowing multiple runs in each of Hyrum four offensive innings. The result was a mercy-rule victory after four-and-a-half innings.

It was an entirely different story the second time around, as Pieper allowed three hits and struck out 10 Hornets in his 4 scoreless innings of work. In the end, it was six walks issued that knocked the dominant starter from the game.

After Piper recorded his third strikeout of the inning to strand the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, the Gate City offense erupted for a monster two-out rally.

Hudson John and Mario Landeros each struck out to start the top of the second. The next seven Grays reached base, including RBI hits from Chris Louie, Tyler Vance and Trayson Kostial. The result was a 6-0 lead for the road team.

The Grays added three more in the top of the fifth, setting up Kostial to take over for Piper with a 9-0 lead.

But a pair of errors, from Matt Azzarano and John, coupled with three hits and a pair of walks allowed by Kostial made it a 9-5 game. Kostial walked the first two he faced in the sixth before he was lifted in favor of Brody Burch.

Burch allowed one of the inherited runners to score before he, like Pieper did in the first, ended the threat with a bases-loaded strikeout. He finished with five strikeouts with one hit and two walks allowed in 2 scoreless innings to earn a save.

Fourth-annual charity game

Gate City will host a charity event at Halliwell Park, Tuesday night.

The event will include games, raffle prizes, pitching competitions, a “celebrity” charity softball game and more.

Revenue created by the event will be donated to New Day Product and Resources, which assists community members with disabilities.

The festivities begin at 6:30, with the game scheduled to start qt 7:30 p.m.