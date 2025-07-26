 Grays pummel Gunners in '25 home finale - East Idaho News
Grays baseball

Grays pummel Gunners in ’25 home finale

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Gate City Grays, Kolby Osborn
Kolby Osborn arrives at home following a pinch-hit home run during the Grays’ 17-6 win over the Ogden Gunners, Friday night at Halliwell Park. | Courtesy photo
POCATELLO — The Gate City Grays crushed the Ogden Gunners Friday night in their final home game of the 2025 regular season.

Behind another strong start from Brayden Pieper, the Grays grabbed a 17-6 win over the visiting Gunners.

Things didn’t get off to the best of starts for the home nine, with the visiting Gunners scoring four in the top of the first. But Gate City answered with five runs in the bottom of the first, on a two-run single from Tyler Vance and a three-run homer from Mario Landeros.

Suddenly afforded a lead, Pieper stumped the Ogden offense into the sixth inning, when the Gunners pushed across a pair. By then, though, it was too little, too late as the Grays had seized control behind RBI hits from Brody Burch and Landeros.

Burch finished the night going 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Landeros added a two-hit, four-RBI performance. The crushing blow, however, was delivered by Kolby Osborn, who, pinch-hitting in the sixth inning, crushed a grand slam to left field sealing the outcome.

Pieper pitched 5-2/3 innings, holding the Gunners to eight hits and six runs (four earned), while striking out three and walking two.

The Grays will return to action next Thursday, when they face the Royals in Logan, Utah.

