IFPD hosting four events to build community relationships. The first is Thursday and includes free ice cream. - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Between July 24 and Oct. 1, the Idaho Falls Police Department will be hosting four events aimed at building relationships between community members and the officers and staff who primarily work in their areas. Each of these events will be hosted at a restaurant in that “Beat”, starting with one at Reed’s Dairy on July 24.

These events follow the Coffee with a Cop model, a nationwide effort to break down barriers and improve communication between police departments and the communities they serve. Attendees at each of these events will have the opportunity to meet police officers, department leadership, code enforcement officers, and other staff who are assigned to work primarily in their Beat. Community members can ask questions, share concerns, and engage in problem-solving in conversations with IFPD team members.

Beat 1 includes residents who live West of S Yellowstone Avenue within the City limits. Beat 1 residents are invited to Ice Cream with the Police on July 24, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Reed’s Dairy, 2660 W Broadway.

Beat 2 includes residents who live between S Yellowstone Avenue and S Holmes Avenue. Beat 2 residents are invited to Pizza with the Police on Sept. 3, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Broadway Plaza, 350 Memorial Drive, next to Lucy’s Pizza.

Beat 3 includes residents who live between S Holmes Avenue and S Woodruff Avenue. Beat 2 residents are invited to Bagels with the Blue on Sept. 6, from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Teton Bagel Food Truck, 680 1st Street.

Beat 4 includes residents who live East of S Woodruff Avenue within the Idaho Falls City limits. Beat 4 residents are invited to Coffe + with a Cop on Oct. 1, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Dixie’s Diner, 2150 Channing Way.

IFPD will provide ice cream, pizza, bagels, coffee or snacks at each event, while supplies last. Each of the businesses will be open for regular business.

Community members who are unable to attend their beat event are encouraged to attend National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Tautphaus Park.