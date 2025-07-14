Idaho Heart Foundation donates AEDs to regional emergency services - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Heart Foundation hosted an event on Wednesday, July 9, to donate AEDs to several first responder organizations in the region.

AED stands for Automatic External Defibrillator. It is a device used to monitor heart patterns and deliver an electric shock to restore normal heart functions in cases of cardiac arrest.

AEDs were donated to Salmon EMS, Swan Valley Fire Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. These first responders were reportedly reliant on old and outdated equipment prior to receiving the donation. The Idaho Heart Foundation was also able to donate a LUCAS device, which automatically performs chest compressions. The LUCAS alone can cost up to $24,000. AED prices vary depending on the model, but they generally range between $2,000 to $4,000.

Dr. Blake Wachter ran the event. Wachter is a cardiologist who has worked in the Idaho Falls area since 2013. During her time here, she saw a need for more education and awareness about cardiovascular health in the community, prompting her and others to start the Idaho Heart Foundation in 2017.

“We started this because the need for bystander CPR is evident as a cardiologist,” Wachter explained. “We see people come in from our wonderful ambulances and the care that we have with our EMTs and first responders; however, if they get (to the hospital) and they haven’t had (a) bystander (performing) CPR or even better (a) bystander (with an) AED, then sometimes you can’t save them despite everything we’re doing.”

“That’s why it was started. Too many people dying on the table because of a lack of bystander CPR, not a lack of EMTs,” said Wachter.

The Idaho Heart Foundation is a 501c(3) non-profit that was started and operates locally.

The foundation has previously donated 60 AEDs to emergency service departments all over eastern Idaho, from Bingham and Bonneville counties to departments in Custer County. Additionally, the non-profit has donated AEDs to the Idaho State Police.

“All of our members are volunteer. All of our board members are volunteer. We believe that the foundation should be giving back to the community, not profiting from it,” said Wachter.

All donations to the Idaho Heart Foundation goes to providing AEDs and services back to the community. The foundation has no paid employees and no office space or other overhead costs.

The event and donations were sponsored by Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Teton Auto Group and Concurrent Utility Service. In addition, numerous smaller donations were received from other local businesses and individuals, according to a news release from the Idaho Heart Foundation.

In addition, the Idaho Falls Community Hospital Cafe provided refreshments for the event, with several charcuteries, sushi, and desserts.

Using events and donations like this one, the Idaho Heart Foundation is dedicated to educating and building awareness for cardiovascular health. They frequently offer courses on CPR and AED training.

If you would like to make a donation to the Idaho Heart Foundation or find more information, you can check out their website, here.