Error bug bites again as Chukars drop third straight - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars were charged with three errors, leading to five unearned runs, in a loss to the Glacier Range Riders at Melaleuca Field Wednesday night.

Starter Gary Grosjean was solid again, spinning 7 strong innings. But he took the loss, the victim of that shoddy defense, as the Chukars (34-27, 7-7) fell, 11-8.

Idaho Falls challenged late, piecing together a three-run rally in the ninth. But closer Nick Zegna (Sv, 4) got Grady Morgan to strike out, ending the night with the bases juiced. The Range Riders (23-39, 6-8) have won back-to-back games to open a three-game set in eastern Idaho.

Grosjean (L, 7-4) took the ball for manager Troy Percival and the Chukars just three days after recording his second save of the season. After allowing the single to the first two Glacier batters of the night, he used a double play to work his way out of a scoreless first.

He appeared to have done the same in the second, coaxing a one-out double-play ball. Instead, an error at third from Garret Ostrander loaded the bases for the Range Riders.

Two batters later, TJ Clarkson clubbed a two-out grand slam.

Grosjean allowed nine hits and six runs — four unearned — while striking out four and walking one in his 7 innings of work.

Glacier added five more runs — one unearned — against three Chukar relievers.

One night after going 1-for-15 (.067) with runners in scoring position, the Chukars were markedly better Wednesday night, going 5-for-18 (.278) with runners on second base, third base or both. Between the eighth and ninth innings, though, they were just 1-for-5 — that included two inning-ending strikeouts from Morgan.

Baumgardt, who knocked in two with a bases-loaded ninth-inning single, finished with a game-high four hits.

Despite not hitting one out Wednesday, the Chukars maintain their league lead in team homers with 126 — the Missoula PaddleHeads (114) are the only other PBL club with 100 or more.

With three more errors, Idaho Falls continues to head the wrong direction on the league list. Their 77 errors on the season give the Chukars defense seventh-most in the 12-team league.

The Chukars and Range Riders will finish their series Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

PBL second-half standings

T1. Missoula PaddleHeads (9-4)

T1. Rocky Mountain Vibes (9-4)

T3. Oakland Ballers (8-5)

T3. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (8-5)

5. Billings Mustangs (7-6)

T6. Idaho Falls Chukars (7-7)

T6. Ogden Raptors (7-7)

T8. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (6-8)

T8. Glacier Range Riders (6-8)

10. Boise Hawks (5-8)

T11. Grand Junction Jackalopes (4-9)

T11. Great Falls Voyagers (4-9)